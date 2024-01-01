Kilman says "playing for England would be a huge honour"

West Ham's new signing Max Kilman says he aims to break into the England squad in the near future as he competes against England's best defenders.

The 27-year-old featured in every minute of the 2023-24 Premier League season with the only other player achieving that being William Saliba of Arsenal.

A possible England call-up has been on the cards for the defender for a number of years and now with Lee Carsley as interim manager and a new season ahead he might just get his call up.

He spoke to BBC Sport about his ambitions.

"It is definitely a big aim for me. I have been competing against other Premier League central defenders in the last couple of years and I have been consistent. I want to get as high as I can as a player so playing for England would be a huge honour."

England face Ireland and Finland next month and if Kilman impresses in the first few weeks of the season he could find himself in an England shirt as his dreams come to life.