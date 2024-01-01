Tribal Football
Kilman confident establishing himself at West Ham

Action Plus
Max Kilman says he's ready to carve out a place for himself at West Ham.

The former Wolves captain joined the Hammers last week.

"A trip, a pre-season tour, will be nice to get to meet my new teammates and get along with everyone," he told the club's website. 

"I think it’s a perfect time to implement how I want to be and, I’m sure, I've heard some really good things, some of the staff have told me how close the team is together, so, I can’t wait just to fit in and get along with everyone.

"I’m so delighted to be here, and I just want to improve as a player and make sure we can achieve as much as we can as a Club and keep making the right steps forward and progress to new heights."

Kilman also said: “I’m strong, fast and composed on the ball, but I know I’ve got a lot to achieve and haven’t hit my peak yet, so I’m just excited to keep on improving as a player and get to my highest potential.

“I was the captain last season and during that season I learned so much, and definitely led by example. I had to learn as it came along, but I really enjoyed the challenge and can’t wait to integrate my kind of leadership style and help out as much as I can here.

“I am definitely more of a calm leader and not like a typical old school leader. I have a bit of both, so that when I need to be firm I can be and like to try and help the younger players out and show my 110 per cent effort both in training and games and hopefully that leads by example.”

