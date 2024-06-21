Tribal Football
West Ham signing Kilman: Same attitude as when I was in non-leagues

West Ham United signing Max Kilman has spoken about going from non-league to the Premier League.

The former Wolves defender has put pen to paper on a long term contract with the Hammers.

Having joined in the summer, the 27-year-old £40 million signing spoke about his rise in the spot.

“I've always tried to give my best and when I was playing in non-league I never expected to get this far,” Kilman told The Mail.

“I've taken it in my stride and every obstacle I've overcome and everything I've achieved, I've always just wanted to look forward and keep progressing. 

“Coming here, I want to keep improving and get as far with the team as possible.”

