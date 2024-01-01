Kilman: West Ham cohesion growing under Lopetegui

Max Kilman says he already feels settled as a West Ham player.

The former Wolves captain has enjoyed their preseason tour of the US.

“I feel settled and part of the group,” he confirmed to whufc.com. “This is a change for me, coming to a huge Club like West Ham, but everyone has been really welcoming and the players and the staff have made it really comforting coming in.

"Everyone has been really nice and really friendly, so I’m really happy to be here and am part of a good group. Seeing some top players coming back into that gives a big boost for us.

“We've got a new manager and I'm new here as well. It obviously takes a bit of time, but we've been making progress, working really hard and been training really well as a team, so our cohesion is growing, and hopefully we can keep improving.”