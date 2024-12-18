Kia set for crunch Zirkzee talks with Man Utd chiefs

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee's agent is set to hold talks with the club and their head coach.

United now have Ruben Amorim in charge, who has used Zirkzee sparingly so far this season.

After joining in the summer from Bologna in a £36.5 million move, Zirkzee has struggled.

Now per Tuttosport, his agent Kia Joorabchian is going to talk to United about Zirkzee’s future.

The player wants a clear understanding of his role, both this season and in the future.

If he is not required by United, then his agent will find him a new club, with Italian teams interested.

