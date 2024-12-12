Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system

Napoli will try and sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

The move is coming at the request of the Naples club’s manager Antonio Conte.

United have already done business with the Azzurri, who signed Scott McTominay in the summer.

Per Il Mattino, Zirkzee may be in line for a move away from United this winter.

He has struggled to make a significant impact on the team after his summer arrival.

Many fans are not sure how he fits into new manager Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.