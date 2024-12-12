Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub
DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move

Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system

Ansser Sadiq
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's systemAction Plus
Napoli will try and sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

The move is coming at the request of the Naples club’s manager Antonio Conte.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United have already done business with the Azzurri, who signed Scott McTominay in the summer.

Per Il Mattino, Zirkzee may be in line for a move away from United this winter.

He has struggled to make a significant impact on the team after his summer arrival.

Many fans are not sure how he fits into new manager Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Mentions
Amorim RubenZirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedNapoliSerie APremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd watching Napoli keeper Meret
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Man Utd striker Zirkzee the "dream" signing for Juventus after agent meeting