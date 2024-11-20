Ketsbaia delighted seeing Salia joining Newcastle

Newcastle United youngster Vakhtang Salia won't have to look far away for inspiration at the club.

The Georgian talent is aware of what his nation’s former football Temur Ketsbaia means to Newcastle fans.

The ex-Magpies star played 78 games for the club, scoring eight goals in the process.

"I was there for three years and it was the best three years as a football player for me," Ketsbaia told the Chronicle about the club securing youngster Salia.

"This is my favorite club where I had the best time. I know how passionate the fans are. This is a special club.

"I'm just imagining another Georgian getting this opportunity. It's very good for Georgian football and, from what I see and hear, he's a promising young player. I got this opportunity when I was 29 and for him to get this opportunity at 17/18 is great. He has all his career in front of him and I wish him all the best."