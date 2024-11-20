Ketsbaia delighted seeing Salia joining Newcastle
The Georgian talent is aware of what his nation’s former football Temur Ketsbaia means to Newcastle fans.
The ex-Magpies star played 78 games for the club, scoring eight goals in the process.
"I was there for three years and it was the best three years as a football player for me," Ketsbaia told the Chronicle about the club securing youngster Salia.
"This is my favorite club where I had the best time. I know how passionate the fans are. This is a special club.
"I'm just imagining another Georgian getting this opportunity. It's very good for Georgian football and, from what I see and hear, he's a promising young player. I got this opportunity when I was 29 and for him to get this opportunity at 17/18 is great. He has all his career in front of him and I wish him all the best."