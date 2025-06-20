Kerkez's move to Liverpool confirmed as deal with Bournemouth is fully agreed

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez this week in one of the biggest moves of the summer.

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Bournemouth to sign Milos Kerkez in a deal worth around £40M as confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano this week as the Premier League champions continue to splash out this summer.

“BREAKING: Milos Kerkez to Liverpool, here we go! Plan from May confirmed as it’s all agreed between clubs.

“£40m transfer fee, long term deal and Kerkez set for medical in the upcoming days.

“Kerkez to Liverpool, never in doubt.”

Kerkez’s move to Anfield has been one of football’s worst kept secrets over recent weeks as even his father leaked that the deal was complete and his son was ready for the move to Merseyside. Bournemouth have already signed Kerkez's replacement - spending £14.3M on Adrien Truffert from Rennes, meaning they have around £25.7M left to spend over the next few months while the transfer window remains open.

Kerkez, joined Bournemouth from AZ for around £15.5million ($20m) in July 2023, and made 67 appearances for the south coast club across two seasons. The Cherries make a huge profit on the defender who is set to reach the very top under manager Arne Slot who has already secured Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and is set to sign Florian Wirtz from the Bundesliga side this Friday.