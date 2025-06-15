Bournemouth strike terms with Truffert and Rennes

Bournemouth are wrapping up the signing of Rennes fullback Adrien Truffert.

The left-back is moving to Dean Court as a replacement for Milos Kerkez, who is set to join Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Truffert will join Bournemouth on a contract to 2030.

Bournemouth are paying a fee of €13.5m plus €3.5m in bonuses. The sale includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Rennes.

Last season, Truffert played 33 of the 34 games in Ligue 1, producing 2 goals and 2 assists.