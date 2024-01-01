Iraola laments lack of finishing in Bournemouth defeat at Leicester

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits they weren't at their best for defeat at Leicester City.

The Cherries lost 1-0 via Facundo Buonanotte's winner for the Foxes.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “It's a difficult one because for sure we're going to look at the stats.

“When I look at the chances, everything, the corners we had - we've had many more than them, and you will feel like, okay, probably it's not fair, but at the end they took their chance and we didn't.

“We had the disallowed goal, the post, the crossbar, a great save from Hermanson, from Ryan Christie.

“I think we've had more than enough chances to score even more than one, I would say.

“But it's happening to us. We are not finishing, we are not punishing the opposition, when you are playing better and when you don't take your chances, you can lose these kinds of games.”

(Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire) The Basque boss said a lot ‘didn’t happen’ for Cherries across the 90 minutes in the midlands.

“I think in their goal, we don't defend well, the one-two,” he said.

“Also, you have to give credit to Buonanotte but apart from that, we haven't considered almost any other chance.

“On the other side, I think we've had many more and we have to improve, especially in the finishing side, because at the end, this is what makes the difference, what gives you the points.”

He added, “Today it didn't happen. Even before they scored, I think we have a couple of good chances to finish better, we didn't finish well and obviously in the second half, even more clear.

“And it's something that is happening to us.

“The other day I think we could take the advantage of our control of the game, but it didn't happen today.”