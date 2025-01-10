Bournemouth make Kerkez call amid Man Utd pressure

Bournemouth are very much in the mood to keep hold of Milos Kerkez this month.

The Cherries do not want to sell him to Manchester United or any other team.

The i reports that Kerkez has been impressing both Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Red Devils have a greater need, but may not be able to afford him at present.

The left-back is valued at £40 million, with the price likely to be higher for a winter transfer.

As such, Kerkez will have to wait until the off-season to get his dream move to a top club.