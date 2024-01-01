Kerala Blasters turn down Balotelli

Former Italy international Mario Balotelli is on the hunt for a new club this fall.

The 34-year-old, who played in the Premier League for Liverpool and Manchester City, is out of contract again.

Advertisement Advertisement

Balotelli had been at Turkish side Adana Demirspor, but has been a free agent since the 2023/2024 season ended.

Per The Times of India, there was a suggestion that Balotelli may sign for Kerala Blasters.

However, the move is said to have been brought to a halt, as the club are not convinced.

Kerala Blasters do not believe that Balotelli has the disciplinary record necessary to thrive in their league.