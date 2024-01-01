Balotelli speaks on poor Liverpool relationship with Klopp

Former Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli washed his hands of Jurgen Klopp when they worked together.

The Italian initially was brought to the Anfield club by Brendan Rodgers in 2014, who was eventually replaced by Klopp.

However, when Balotelli came back to the Reds in 2016 under Klopp, their relationship never worked out.

He told Sky Italia in 2016: “Klopp doesn't know me. I spoke to him once, he told me to go somewhere else, work hard and then return. So I said goodbye to them, and that we wouldn't be seeing each other again.”

He added recently: “It wasn't anyone's fault. They weren't ideal environments for me.

“I didn't make mistakes in terms of my game or my behavior, but I did get injured and that's not something I can control.”