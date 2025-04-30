Dalglish drops hint on Alexander-Arnold's future: Thanks for everything you've done for us

Former Liverpool striker Kenny Dalglish has dropped a hint on Trent Alexander-Arnold's future this week as his contract slowly runs down.

It seems increasingly likely that Alexander-Arnold will leave Merseyside once his contract expires at the end of this campaign. A move to Real Madrid seems certain which is devastating news for Liverpool fans even if rumours have of the move have been consistent news for nearly a year.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England international was initially booed by some supporters when making his comeback against Leicester City as fans made their voices heard. His winning goal silenced many but still his transfer is on the horizon which will frustrate the fanbase. Dalglish spoke about the 26-year-old and thanked him for everything he has given to the club in recent years.

"Movement within football clubs, players moving about is just part of the game," he said. "And the longer you can keep the better ones, the better chance we have of being successful.

"That's what they've done there with the two boys (Van Dijk and Salah). The fans are delighted they've signed. And we've got to be grateful also for the service that Trent gave to the football club.

"If his choice is to move on, then Trent, thanks very much for everything you've done for us. We wish you well for the future because he has made a contribution to the football club.”

Dalglish understands that in modern football it is very rare to see a football stay with just one club. Players such as Jamie Carragher are uncommon in the game and Dalglish revealed that he accepts Alexander-Arnold will likely leave as it is all a natural part of football.

"I only got to Liverpool through them buying me from Celtic so you've got to accept that transfers are part and parcel of it.

"It's a compliment to people. If somebody gets moved on that hasn't done so well, they don't get mentioned, do they? So the people that have done really well are the ones who people say, 'Well why do they want to move?' Most people move!

"It's very seldom now that you get one person who stays at one club for the length of his career."