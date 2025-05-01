Heskey names the Fulham defender who he feels is the perfect replacement for Robertson

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has opened up on Andy Robertson and who might replace him as the summer transfer window approaches.

Robertson secured his second Premier League title as a Liverpool player on Sunday with a 5-1 win over Tottenham to conclude another successful season on Merseyside. The Scottish international has been at Liverpool since 2017 and has now won nine major trophies with the club after joining from Hull City in July 2017 for just £8M.

However, Robertson turned 31 years old in March, whilst his backup Kostas Tsimikas will also enter his 30s next season which is not good news for manager Arne Slot who will be desperate to bring in fresh talent this summer. Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez has been heavily linked with the side in recent months but Heskey, speaking to Best New Bingo Sites suggested that Slot should consider Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

“I would choose Antonee Robinson from Fulham if I could sign anyone to play left back for Liverpool. Liverpool should do all they can to sign him, as I believe he is a like-for-like replacement for Andy Robertson.

"Robinson has had success this season getting up and down the wing, crossing the ball and making the box, where he has contributed goals, which is exactly what Liverpool used to get from Robertson in his prime.”

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold have been long time servants for the club but their time at Liverpool looks to be coming to an end. Heskey believes that Robertson has run his course and that Slot should act fast in finding a replacement even if it means pushing the Scotsman out the squad for next season.

“Unfortunately for Robertson, it looks like his time at Liverpool is coming to an end which is a shame, but he can be proud of everything he has achieved with the club. He came in for a tiny fee, and he has been unbelievable for years and won everything possible. What a brilliant servant.

"However, I do think Liverpool need an upgrade now, and there’s no better player out there for them than Antonee Robinson, he would fit perfectly into this team.”