Kellyman working his way back at Chelsea

Chelsea new boy Omari Kellyman is scheduled to return to action in the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old came in from Aston Villa in the summer, but then got a serious hamstring injury.Per The Mail, he will now be put through an aggressive treatment program to get back to full fitness.

The £18 million arrival is highly rated and is seen as a future first team star.

He will now be hoping to get back to action by January and then stake a claim for a senior spot.

