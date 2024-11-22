Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle
Man Utd "certainly interested" in Chelsea striker Nkunku

Kellyman working his way back at Chelsea

Ansser Sadiq
Kellyman working his way back at Chelsea
Kellyman working his way back at ChelseaAction Plus
Chelsea new boy Omari Kellyman is scheduled to return to action in the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old came in from Aston Villa in the summer, but then got a serious hamstring injury.Per The Mail, he will now be put through an aggressive treatment program to get back to full fitness.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The £18 million arrival is highly rated and is seen as a future first team star.

He will now be hoping to get back to action by January and then stake a claim for a senior spot.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueKellyman OmariChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea captain James releases statement after injury setback
Agent: Arsenal were serious about Chelsea midfielder Caicedo
Chelsea defender Chilwell ponders "exit strategy"