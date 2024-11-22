Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Man Utd draw up plans for Gomes return as Spurs circle
Man Utd "certainly interested" in Chelsea striker Nkunku

Chelsea captain James releases statement after injury setback

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea captain James releases statement after injury setback
Chelsea captain James releases statement after injury setbackAction Plus
Chelsea right-back Reece James has spoken of his determination to get back to full fitness.

The club captain has been rocked by yet another injury setback in training, once again to his hamstrings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Coach Enzo Maresca confirmed that James has a problem that will keep him out of action.

"Hello all, I hope and wish you're all well," James posted on his Instagram Story.

"This message is to the people that understand & have respect for what I'm going through... I appreciate you so much, your support and kind messages go further than you could ever imagine.

"And just to touch on me... I'm doing okay, been better and also been worse. Another challenge ahead accepted. Eventually I'll come out on top. Against all odds.

"Lastly I'd like to touch on the festive period coming, these times are tough for everyone! I wish you all a happy and peaceful festive season."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJames ReeceChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca admits fresh James injury concerns
Chelsea fullback Gusto denies James feud
Maresca's leadership rant: Was it for James - or Chelsea's top brass?