Chelsea defender Chilwell ponders "exit strategy"

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has given a hint about where his future may lie.

The left-back is totally out of favor at the Stamford Bridge club so far this season.

Coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed he will not use Chilwell when his first choice players are fit.

Chilwell has now broken his silence on his future, in some ways, by posting on Instagram.

He posted various photos of himself with friends and family, with one friend leaving a comment: "Exit strategy loading…"

Chilwell liked the comment, which has sparked speculation that a January exit may be on the cards.

