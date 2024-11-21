Tribal Football
Kelleher's transfer to Chelsea laughed off but Forest deal could be made
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was linked with a move to Chelsea this January but the link was quickly denied but a deal with Nottingham Forest could be made.

The transfer rumour emerged but was denied and laughed about in certain Liverpool circles according to the Liverpool Echo. 

Kelleher’s future is uncertain at the club with the Ireland international wanting more game time which he will not get whilst Alisson Becker remains at the club. 

The 25-year-old has been a formidable figure at Liverpool for a number of years and has helped the side to the top of the league this season after Becker fell to an unfortunate injury. 

Nottingham Forest have been long-term admirers of the goalkeeper and it is reported that there could be a potential bidding war on the cards with the Irishman in search of a new club especially once Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives from Valencia in the summer. 

 

