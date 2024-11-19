Liverpool's Kelleher transfer to Chelsea revealed as Sanchez decision made

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is not a target for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are likely to be in the market for a top class goalkeeper in the summer window.

However, they are not showing any serious interest in Kelleher at present, per football.london.

The Irish international does want to leave Anfield in the summer, as he is not first choice.

Alisson Becker, who is currently injured, is the team’s no.1 keeper, while the Reds have signed Giorgi Mamardashvili for next season and beyond.

Kelleher may well have his choice of teams in the offseason, given his impressive displays for club and country this term.

