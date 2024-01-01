Kelleher drops Liverpool stay hint; happy after first week with Otto

Caoimhin Kelleher has hinted he's ready to stay with Liverpool next season.

The Irish goalkeeper has welcomed a first week of preseason under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s been really good, really enjoyable,” the Republic of Ireland international told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Obviously the first few days were just testing and stuff, then we got into the actual training sessions, which have been really good.

“(Slot) has been excellent so far. A lot of detail to what he wants us to do, there’s a lot of stuff to take onboard but he gets his messages across really well and easy to understand as well, which is helpful. His sessions are intense and he pushes us, which is always good.

“It has been really enjoyable so far, I must say.”

Kelleher has seen long-time keeper coach John Achterberg leave for Al Nassr and replaced by Fabian Otto.

Kelleher also said: “Obviously I worked with John for so many years and hold him in such high regard, I thought he was excellent.

“It’s great that Fabian has come in now. Looks really good, really interesting, full of energy as well, which is good. And probably brings some new ideas as well, which is interesting and good for the goalkeepers to experience, get different opinions on stuff.

“It’s new and exciting, so looking forward to it.”

He added: “(My targets are) similar to last year really. Obviously I had a lot of games last season, which was really good. So just looking to do the same really and keep the same level of performance as well.”