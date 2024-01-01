Liverpool facing keeper shake-up

Liverpool’s goalkeeper contingent may have some new faces as the coming season approaches

The club could bring in a new goal keeper as a shift in the team is imminent

The Reds are in the process of finalizing their transfer plans for manager Arne Slot.

Previous third choice Adrian is out of contract, while no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher’s future is very uncertain.

The latter wants to leave for regular game time, but will find it tough given the sums that Liverpool are seeking for his signature.

One who is set to remain, per Liverpool Echo, is the club’s undisputed no.1 Alisson Becker.

However, he may have new teammates challenging him for the no.1 spot in a couple of months.