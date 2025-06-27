Keith Andrews replaces Thomas Frank as he is appointed as Brentford manager

Brentford set-piece coach Keith Andrews has been announced as Thomas Frank's replacement this week.

Andrews had been set-piece coach at Brentford since last summer and was previously on the coaching staff at Sheffield United and Mk Dons. The former Republic of Ireland international is understood to have impressed the hierarchy during the interview process and the board has put faith in him to lead the side into the new season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 44-year-old has no previous managerial experience and the move is a huge risk for the side who will have had many top managers lined up to take the role after Frank’s departure. The Bees conceded just three top-flight goals from set-pieces in 2024-25, thanks to Andrews, which is interestingly at least three fewer than any other club.

Andrews will become the ninth Irish manager working in the English football league and will take on Nottingham Forest in his first game in charge in August where fans will be cautiously optimistic. The appointment is expected to be announced by the club later today, where Andrews will likely answer a number of questions regarding the pressure of the role and how he will manage his first-ever management job in the English first division.

The departure of Frank to Tottenham was a huge blow for the side and now with the impending transfer of Bryan Mbeumo, the team will have to make major changes to the squad if they are to be ready for the start of the campaign. Appointing Andrews is a huge step in the right direction despite his inexperience in what are uncertain times for the club.