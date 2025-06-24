Tribal Football
Ex-Shelbourne manager Duff discussed inside Brentford

Paul Vegas
Former Shelbourne manager Damien Duff is being linked with Brentford.

The Irishman, who led Shelbourne to the League of Ireland Premier Division title last season, resigned from his post on Sunday after a poor season so far.

However, former Chelsea star Duff could yet be returning to London and the Premier League with Brentford interested.

With Keith Andrews in advanced talks to take the manager's job after Thomas Frank's departure for Tottenham, the Daily Mail says Duff is in line to join Andrews' staff. The pair were former Republic of Ireland teammates.

Andrews and Duff were also assistant coaches with Ireland during Stephen Kenny's time in charge.

 

