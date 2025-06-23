Brentford in advanced talks with favoured managerial candidate

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford are ready to appoint Keith Andrews as new manager.

A set-piece coach on Thomas Frank's staff, Andrews is now set to succeed the Dane after his move to Tottenham.

Andrews has no senior experience as a manager, but the Bees board have settled on his hiring, says the London Evening Standard.

The former Republic of Ireland international is now in deep discussions with club management over terms with a confidence that an agreement will be reached.

Andrews was also a candidate for the MK Dons post, before they went with Paul Warne after  Scott Lindsey's departure.

Frank was also hired as an internal appointment, stepping up in 2018 from his assistant manager's post to Dean Smith after his departure for Aston Villa.

