Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Liverpool No2 Lijnders: The player Klopp and I had a furious row over
Ex-Real Madrid wing-back Drenthe: Mourinho didn't have the b****
Garnacho snubbing Man Utd boss Amorim denied
Real Betis make three demands to Barcelona to end Roque loan today

Emery delighted with 2-goal Asensio as Villa defeat Cardiff in FA Cup

Paul Vegas
Emery delighted with 2-goal Asensio as Villa defeat Cardiff in FA Cup
Emery delighted with 2-goal Asensio as Villa defeat Cardiff in FA CupProfimedia
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left pleased with their FA Cup fifth round win against Cardiff City.

Marco Asensio struck both goals for the 2-0 victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Emery said afterwards: "We have to be confident but always respecting the opponent and we were trying to dominate.

"The most important was try to be passionate, don't concede transitions of their attacking moment and we did it. Then progressing we had chances. We weren't clinical but the second half after we scored the first goal I think we were thinking OK, our work was going well."

On impact of Asensio and Marcus Rashford, he continued: "It's important for the team, it's important as well for the players individually to get their individual target as well and two goals. He's adapting fantastic, as well  Rashford. We will need them for the next matches and the challenges we have.

"We are thinking for the next match. We are in a quarter-final, we are happy. We know the difficulties we are going to face but enjoy each moment and today, here with our supporters, we are here performing at home very well and the cup is very important for the club, for the supporters, for ourselves but as well it is a way for a trophy."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueAsensio MarcoRashford MarcusCardiffAston VillaChampionship
Related Articles
Villa boss Emery on the FA Cup: It’s a way for a trophy, It’s a way for Europe
Villa's Emery on Palace: Our challenge is to compete with them, it is a really good test
Salah shines but Liverpool drop points in title race with Aston Villa draw