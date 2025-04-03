Keane suggests Fernandes is not the perfect captain at Man Utd as tensions rise

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has taken a dig at current captain Bruno Fernandes as he suggests he is not the perfect leader at the club.

One month ago Keane has claimed club captain Fernandes is not fit to lead the club. Keane did not hold back on the United captain on The Overlap podcast, where he ridiculed the Portuguese international who has arguably been United’s best player this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Save us? They're 15th in the league and he's saving them? Praise the lord," the ex-Republic of Ireland international said.

"You have to have a starting point. I go back to it all - talent is not enough. Bruno's a talented player, but talent's not enough."

On the latest episode of the Overlap, World Darts champion Luke Littler praised Fernandes:

“There’s not a number eight better, I’d say.”

Keane was quick to respond and suggested once again that although Fernandes is a great player, he is no leader.

“As a player yeah, but as a captain…” he then waves his hand as if to signal that he is unsure, prompting laughs from the group.

Responding to Keane’s harsh comments earlier this season, Fernandes said he has nothing but respect for him and did not fire anything back at him.

"Obviously, I know you are talking about Roy Keane. As I have said before, I have a huge respect for Roy Keane. I think he is one of the best captains the club has had and he was an amazing player for the club.

"It is the way he thinks, the idea he has about me as a player, as a captain, and I have to respect that. I do things in my own way to try to be the best, not captain, but person and teammate as I can."