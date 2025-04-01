Bruno Fernandes equals shock Luke Shaw Man United attendance record

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes has now played the same number of games as Luke Shaw after featuring in their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Fernandes, 30, has now played as may Man United games as injury prone left-back Luke Shaw, 29, despite joining six years later.

The 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest marked Fernandes’ 278th game for the 20-time champions as they failed to overcome the high-flying side.

Shaw has been incredibly unlucky with injury missing the first three months of the season before making a temporary comeback.

The left-back made two Premier League and one Europa League appearance before being ruled out once again.

He has since returned to training and could be set to feature for Ruben Amorim’s side before the end of the season.