Bruno Fernandes gets emotional over heartfelt fan letter

Bruno Fernandes felt emotional after reading a fan's letter asking him to stay the same despite criticism.

The Portugal star has faced strong criticism this season, including from club legend Roy Keane.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, a Red Devils fan wrote him a letter showing support during a tough 2024-25 season.

"Hello Bruno. I've only got a couple of things to tell you. I grew up watching Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Nemanja Vidic. I've heard incredible stories of Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce," part of the letter read.

"Different captains, different leadership styles. But do you know who is the Man Utd captain I resonate with the most? It's you, Bruno. Leaders are sometimes expected to be this superhuman who solves everyone's problems. But that's not you.

"You, like most Man Utd fans out there, are an ordinary person. You experience the emotions we all feel. You experience the joys and the pain, the pride, the frustration.

"But you also carry the weight of this club on your shoulders when things are not going too well. That's why I resonate the most with you. Because for most people out there, life is not easy."

In his reply, Fernandes became emotional after reading the letter and responded: "I really appreciate that. The message basically represents what I am, what I do. I do see what the message says, obviously.

"This is why I think playing football is much easier than being in a position where most people are. Because some people go through very difficult things, where life is very difficult for them. The responsibility I have as a United captain is a privilege and not anything else."