Keane says he has given up on Man Utd: It's because...

Keane says he has given up on Man Utd after lack of ambition

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has sensationally claimed that he is giving up on the team.

Keane has been a vocal critic of the way United have performed in the past decade.

However, the club’s former captain and 1999 treble winning hero may be ready to throw in the towel.

Speaking on Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, he said: “After the Twente game. A really poor game. When you've got players coming out and saying 'I think they might have wanted it more than us'. I kind of gave up at that stage.

“If that's the noises coming out of the dressing room, then no wonder the manager is in trouble and no wonder they're not going to win football matches. But that's where United are - it's hit and miss.

“They will win a few games but they're going to lose plenty. I'm not sure there is a team there. I'd love to know what the culture is like at the training ground, who's putting demands on each other, who's pushing each other, who's helping the younger players.

“Are the senior players proper and wanting to get the job done against FC Twente instead of coming out and saying they wanted it more.”