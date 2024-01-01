Garnacho's brother defends Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho’s brother, Roberto Garnacho, has publicly defended head coach Erik ten Hag.

He instead criticized the team's players following a shocking 1-1 draw with Twente during a Europa League match at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

He expressed his support for Ten Hag on social media, insisting that the coach should not be held responsible for the unexpected result.

Roberto wrote on X: "Btw you all blame Ten Hag, but 11 United players not being able to smash them at home, I don’t think that’s on Ten Hag mate.

"We literally dominated the whole game, we couldn’t score more than a goal, individual mistake makes them score, what’s he supposed to do?

"They were not even getting into our box, if we are not able to score more than a goal against Twente, it is not on him (their goal was a mistake from one of our players too).

"Same last game btw, dominated but couldn’t score a goal, somehow last week it was the wingers' fault, this one Ten Hag's.

"If last game we would have gone 2-0 at half-time and won (attackers' fault because they couldn’t score their chances) you all would say he is being perfect, same today."