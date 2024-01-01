Twente hero Lammers: We could've beaten Man Utd

Sam Lammers is full of pride after scoring for FC Twente at Manchester United.

Lammers struck to cancel out Christian Eriksen's opener for United as the Europa League tie finished 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Lammers was asked by Ziggo Sport whether he can be called match winner after his goal.

''Not that. But I am a happy person. A great moment. In the away section too, so that's enjoyable," the Twente striker answered with a laugh.

The striker of the Tukkers could have scored in the first half.

''It was a pretty difficult angle, I have to say. It just turned away from the goal," Lammers refers to his effort that grazed the post, giving United a lucky escape.

"We knew there would be opportunities. After 1-1 I got another ball in the transition, which I played just too far ahead of me. If I was a bit sharper and more economical with the ball, then there might be another opportunity.

''But we fought really hard. I have to say that it's even more exciting on the bench than on the field," said Lammers, who was substituted in the final phase. ''Those ten minutes, or however long it was, felt like an hour to me. But hey, a great feeling.''

''The goalie (André Onana) gambled on the far corner, so I shot it over my standing leg," Lammers describes the equaliser. ''It was a fairly even match. Except for the last ten minutes, when it was just exciting.'

''If we had countered a bit better, we could have gotten another win out of it. But this is a beautifully fought point.''