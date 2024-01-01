Hake enjoying Man Utd job: A family adventure

Rene Hake says he's beginning to settle in at Manchester United.

The assistant coach says that he was initially taken aback by the size of his new club.

"But when you're there every day, you quickly get used to the environment. Even great footballers are just people. After a while, you focus mainly on your work. The daily routine makes it 'normal', even if you work at Manchester United," he tells AD.

"It's not a given that you can work here, so I want to enjoy it. You sometimes forget that. I met Sander Westerveld and Jaap Stam and they urged me to do it. So every now and then I stop and think: 'Wow, I'm here at Old Trafford'."

Hake says that he is now starting to settle in Manchester. The former coach of FC Twente, FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles, says he stayed in a hotel in the city centre during his first weeks to get to know the city. Hake has now found a place to live and his wife and youngest son have also come over.

"That helps with the adjustment.

"I was actually going to go alone, but my son said: 'Dad, can I possibly go to school in England?' We looked into it and it worked out. He is a fan of Manchester United, or actually of every club where Erik is a coach. He just had to pass his HAVO exams and that worked out fine. It has now become an adventure for us as a family."