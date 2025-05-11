Moyes: I want Sharp back with Everton
Sharp was back at Goodison Park for last week's clash with Ipswich for the first time in over two years after falling out with a section of the Blues support.
Sharp had been targeted as part of former owner Farhad Moshiri's board.
Moyes said, “I want Sharpy to come back. I think Sharpy is one of the finest players to play here and a legend as well.
"I don't know all the reasons why there were the problems. I am not privy to all that.
“But what I do know is that I can’t see for a minute that Graeme Sharp was doing anything that would be bad for Everton. I can only ever see him doing good.
"I think he would be one of the people when the last game comes that if I was someone who had been watching Everton over a certain generation, Graeme Sharp would certainly be one of the players I would hope to see.”