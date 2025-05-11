Moyes: I want Sharp back with Everton

Everton boss David Moyes hopes Graeme Sharp's issues with the fans is over.

Sharp was back at Goodison Park for last week's clash with Ipswich for the first time in over two years after falling out with a section of the Blues support.

Sharp had been targeted as part of former owner Farhad Moshiri's board.

Moyes said, “I want Sharpy to come back. I think Sharpy is one of the finest players to play here and a legend as well.

"I don't know all the reasons why there were the problems. I am not privy to all that.

“But what I do know is that I can’t see for a minute that Graeme Sharp was doing anything that would be bad for Everton. I can only ever see him doing good.

"I think he would be one of the people when the last game comes that if I was someone who had been watching Everton over a certain generation, Graeme Sharp would certainly be one of the players I would hope to see.”