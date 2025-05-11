Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance
Man Utd make surprise Heaton decision
Sergio Ramos out of Monterrey’s clash with Toluca

Moyes: I want Sharp back with Everton

Paul Vegas
Moyes: I want Sharp back with Everton
Moyes: I want Sharp back with EvertonČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Simon Traylen
Everton boss David Moyes hopes Graeme Sharp's issues with the fans is over.

Sharp was back at Goodison Park for last week's clash with Ipswich for the first time in over two years after falling out with a section of the Blues support.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sharp had been targeted as part of former owner Farhad Moshiri's board.

Moyes said, “I want Sharpy to come back. I think Sharpy is one of the finest players to play here and a legend as well.

"I don't know all the reasons why there were the problems. I am not privy to all that.

“But what I do know is that I can’t see for a minute that Graeme Sharp was doing anything that would be bad for Everton. I can only ever see him doing good.

"I think he would be one of the people when the last game comes that if I was someone who had been watching Everton over a certain generation, Graeme Sharp would certainly be one of the players I would hope to see.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSharp GraemeMoyes DavidEverton
Related Articles
Marco Silva admits Fulham to blame for costly Everton defeat
Everton great Sharp spotted back at Goodison Park for first time in two years
David Moyes confirms Liam Delap interest as Everton challenge Chelsea and Man United