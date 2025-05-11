In-form Beto sets personal target as Everton win at Fulham

Beto was delighted with his goal in Everton's victory at Fulham on Saturday.

He struck the final goal of the game for the 3-1 win - his eighth in the Premier League this season.

And Beto admits he is aiming to hit double figures before the campaign ends.

He told evertontv: “We are really pleased.

“We did a great shift in the second half. Our first half wasn't our best, but we played really good in the second half.

“We did a great shift, and we got the three points.”

Personal target

Beto also said, “We knew we were going to win. We just needed to defend, to hold the ball and just try to win at all costs. And we did it.

“For me, it was really good. I'm getting better and better every day, and I want to keep getting better and better, playing better, holding the ball better, passing better, scoring more goals.

“I feel that as long as I'm playing, I'm improving and I'm really pleased with the figures. I wanted (10 goals), but I want (10) in the Premier League too.”