Tribal Football
Most Read
ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
Sergio Ramos out of Monterrey’s clash with Toluca
Man Utd make surprise Heaton decision

In-form Beto sets personal target as Everton win at Fulham

Paul Vegas
In-form Beto sets personal target as Everton win at Fulham
In-form Beto sets personal target as Everton win at FulhamTraylen/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Beto was delighted with his goal in Everton's victory at Fulham on Saturday.

He struck the final goal of the game for the 3-1 win - his eighth in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Beto admits he is aiming to hit double figures before the campaign ends.

He told evertontv: “We are really pleased.

“We did a great shift in the second half. Our first half wasn't our best, but we played really good in the second half.

“We did a great shift, and we got the three points.”

 

Personal target

Beto also said, “We knew we were going to win. We just needed to defend, to hold the ball and just try to win at all costs. And we did it.

“For me, it was really good. I'm getting better and better every day, and I want to keep getting better and better, playing better, holding the ball better, passing better, scoring more goals.

“I feel that as long as I'm playing, I'm improving and I'm really pleased with the figures. I wanted (10 goals), but I want (10) in the Premier League too.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBetoEvertonFulham
Related Articles
Moyes delighted with Everton triumph at Fulham
Silva unhappy after Everton defeat: Fulham can only blame ourselves
Marco Silva admits Fulham to blame for costly Everton defeat