Keane on Garnacho's lack of Man Utd celebration against Leicester: Get a job somewhere else

Keane on Garnacho's lack of celebration against Leicester: Get a job somewhere else

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has spoken on winger Alejandro Garnacho who he believes should celebrate every goal he scores or leave the club.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to curl in a stunning effort in the 82nd minute against Leicester City after which he practically didn’t celebrate which caused Roy Keane to throw some furious comments his way on the Stick to Football podcast.

“When you score a goal, there should be nothing else on your mind. You’ve got fans who have travelled, paid fortunes to get there, and he’s (Garnacho) on about people having a go at him.”

He added: “People make sacrifices to travel to watch Manchester United, he scores a brilliant goal, they are having a tough time – and if a younger player can’t enjoy scoring a goal for Man United, then get a job somewhere else.”

Many have said that fan criticism is why has refused to celebrate with ex-Arsenal midfielder Ian Wright sticking up for the young star who has had a lot of pressure on his shoulders in recent weeks despite his age.

“For a 20-year-old, he’s still going through the journey of what he’s doing. That (fans’ criticism) affected him to the point where he didn’t celebrate.

“That’s how much it affected him. He scored a great goal, but he’s worried about that. It’s the saddest thing in the world when someone scores and they don’t celebrate because of something that has happened. He’s probably playing in anger. He can’t not think about it.”

The 20 year old has seven goals and four assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season and has been one of United’s standout performers but he will continue to not celebrate unless the fans cut him some much needed slack.