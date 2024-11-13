Arsenal and Man City chasing Sane's signature as his Bayern Munich contract runs down

Tribal Football
Arsenal and Manchester United are among the two teams pushing to sign Leroy Sane.

The Red Devils and Gunners are both in need in those attacking, wide positions.

Sane would be an understudy to Bukayo Saka at Arsenal, but may well be a starter for United if he signed in the summer.

Per Bild, Sane could be in line for a return to England, four years after he left Manchester City.

The winger did have a good time in the Premier League, spending four successful seasons with Pep Guardiola’s team.

His contract is up in summer 2025 and if no talks take place, even a January exit is possible.

