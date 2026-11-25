Brentford have confirmed that Keane Lewis-Potter has committed his long-term future to the club.

The 25-year-old is in the form of his life at Brentford, scoring four goals and providing one assists in 13 games from left-back.

Advertisement Advertisement

Two of those goals came in the heavy 4-0 win over Everton on Monday (November 23), sending Brentford up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Brentford have have rewarded Lewis-Potter’s fine form with the defender signing a new five-year with an option for a further 12-months deal at the club.

Speaking to the club’s website, head coach Keith Andrews was delighted with the extension.

“Keane is someone who is constantly growing. He's become part of the fabric of the club over recent years, from a very young man coming from Hull to establishing himself in the group,” he said.

“Over the period I've been here, we've seen real progression in his game and his versatility in terms of where he plays it. His consistency has also been very good.

“We’ve lost some players that went on that initial journey, like Ethan Pinnock, Christian Nørgaard and Bryan Mbeumo. The only four left from the promotion team are Mathias Jensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and Vitaly Janelt.

“You've then got Kris Ajer who came in for the first year of the Premier League and Keane’s wrapped into that new breed of culture carriers - it's really, really important to keep that.

“I like working with him. He's such a talented player and I'm delighted he's going to be here until 2032.”