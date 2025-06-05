Keane considered for Middlesbrough job after title win with Ferencvaros

Republic of Ireland and Tottenham legend Robbie Keane has been linked with the Middlesbrough job after an impressive start to his managerial career.

Keane, who is considered to be a leading candidate for the Championship role, explained he needed stitches in a head injury sustained while celebrating after he led Ferencvaros to the league title last month.

"Everyone keeps asking what happened to my head," he explained in a video posted on Instagram, with a dressing covering his forehead.

"I was lifting the trophy and the back of it hit my head so I had to get three stitches from the doctor."

The Irishman led his former side, Maccabi Tel Aviv to league title success during his only season in charge before joining Hungarian giants Ferencvaros where he has helped the club to a record 36th top-flight title. Now, Keane is linked with the Middlesbrough job where he spent time as an assisant some years ago.

Keane has previously stated his desire to manage in England and with owner Steve Gibson understood to be impressed by his time at the club in 2019, it could be his chance to manage back in the United Kingdom. The club confirmed the sacking of Michael Carrick this month and the manager search has led to Keane who may be keen to swap sides once again.

Reports have stated that Keane may be keen to stay un Budapest but if he does take the Championship role and finds success he could find himself back in the Premier League either with Boro or with another side who would not pass on the opportunity to bring in the Irishman who has found major success in management so far.