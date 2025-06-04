Middlesbrough sack Carrick after disappointing 10th place finish

Michael Carrick has left his role as Middlesbrough’s head coach after his team finished 10th in the Championship last season.

From their final five fixtures, Boro won just once, while they lost on three occasions to leave them tenth in the table as they finished just four points outside the play-off places. The former England and Manchester United midfielder had been in charge since October 2022 but will now leave the side after 3 years as the club released a statement.

“Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick.

“Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club.

“We'd like to thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Carrick won 63 of his 139 matches in all competitions and although he didn’t take his side to the play-offs, he stayed in the Championship role for 3 years which is more than a lot of top managers can say. He will now be looking for a new side to take control of ahead of the new season in which many clubs will see him as a top candidate.