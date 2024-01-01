Karius ponders retirement after Newcastle exit

Karius says he has to be "realistic" as he faces potential retirement

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius could be ready to retire from the sport at a young age.

The shot stopper is only 31 years old, but has not been able to find a team of his liking.

The German goalkeeper, who also played for Liverpool, left the Magpies in the summer.

“This is certainly not an easy situation at the moment,” Karius said last week.

“Being without a club as a player is one of the worst things, but I take it relatively calmly because I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career. So, I can deal with the situation quite well, even if I would of course wish it were different.

“You have to be realistic. I had a few offers in the summer that didn’t appeal to me, which is why I made the decision to reject them and wait."