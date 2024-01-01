Tribal Football
Most Read
WOW! Klopp agrees to take new football post just months after Liverpool exit
Depay facing surprise release at Corinthians
Moyes: Ten Hag doing brilliant job for Man Utd
Ferguson says he gave Giggs 10 new contracts in single Man Utd season

England welcome two new faces from Newcastle and Liverpool

England welcome two new faces from Newcastle and Liverpool
England welcome two new faces from Newcastle and LiverpoolTribal Football
The England national team has welcomed two newcomers to their squad this week.

The Three Lions have added Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento to the senior squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Curtis Jones, the Liverpool midfielder, received his initial senior team nod in May, but did not go to Euro 2024.

At 23, Jones has already tasted international success, having been a key player in the England Under-21 team that clinched the European Championship in 2023.

He is now reunited with Lee Carsley, who is presently the interim boss for the senior team.

Newcastle defender Livramento was part of Carsley's senior squad for their games last month, but did not play.

Mentions
Jones CurtisLivramento ValentinoLiverpoolNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Ryan Bennett exclusive: How Jota, Neves & Nunes transformed Wolves; working for Rodgers at Leicester
Liverpool watching Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush
Carragher slams Everton media team