England welcome two new faces from Newcastle and Liverpool

The England national team has welcomed two newcomers to their squad this week.

The Three Lions have added Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento to the senior squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Curtis Jones, the Liverpool midfielder, received his initial senior team nod in May, but did not go to Euro 2024.

At 23, Jones has already tasted international success, having been a key player in the England Under-21 team that clinched the European Championship in 2023.

He is now reunited with Lee Carsley, who is presently the interim boss for the senior team.

Newcastle defender Livramento was part of Carsley's senior squad for their games last month, but did not play.