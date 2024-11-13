Kane unhappy with England teammates withdrawing from squad: Taking advantage

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane admits he's disappointed with the number of withdrawals from the England squad this week.

England captain Kane fears the culture driven by former coach Gareth Southgate is being lost.

Advertisement Advertisement

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have all pulled out of England duty.

“The joy to play for England – he brought that back,” Kane told ITV. “Every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England. That’s the most important thing. England comes before anything. England comes before club. England, it’s is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer.

“Gareth was hot on that. He wasn’t afraid to make decisions if that started to drift from certain players.

“It’s a shame this week. Obviously it’s a tough period of the season. Maybe there’s been a little taking advantage of that. I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. England comes before anything, before any club situation.”