Kanchelskis hoping the best for Amorim at Man Utd

Manchester United Double winner Andrei Kanchelskis hopes Ruben Amorim's appointment proves successful.

After the sacking of Erik ten Hag, Sporting CP coach Amorim was named United manager on Friday.

The Portuguese will complete his move during the next international break.

Kanchelskis told Sport-Express: "Only time will show how correct this appointment is.

"As I said, God forbid that he succeeds, as Ronaldo did in his time — came and won a bunch of trophies. Let's just hope that he will succeed."