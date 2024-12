Andrei Kanchelskis says he plans to visit Manchester United.

The former Russia winger says he'll go to United in search for a job.

"I'm going to visit," he told Sport-Express.

"But I need to look at employment. Now, maybe a new job will appear — and there will be even less time.

"And so, if I can go — it will be possible to discuss this..."

Kanchelskis was last manager of Muras United in the Kyrgyz Premier League.