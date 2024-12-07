Man Utd Double winner Kanchelskis: Don't rush to judge Amorim

Manchester United Double winner Andrei Kanchelskis says fans should give new manager Ruben Amorim to the end of the season before passing judgment.

United suffered defeat at Arsenal in midweek and sit 13th in the Premier League standings.

Kanchelskis told Metaratings.ru: "At Manchester City everything is still in order. Here is Manchester United, it has been in crisis for the past seven years.

"United has long been unable to get out of the pit, unlike many other EPL teams. They have little chance of winning the championship and are falling. So Manchester United is in a critical situation.

"We will evaluate the work of Amorim at the end of the season. I already said that Ten Hag had to be asked a long time to go. I can’t say yet that there have been some changes in the game of United. We will draw all the conclusions at the end of the season."