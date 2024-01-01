Juventus winger Chiesa hoping to hear from Man Utd

Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa is eager to hear from Manchester United.

Chiesa is ready to leave Juve this summer and has offers from across Europe.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport says the Italy international's preference is a move to Old Trafford.

Despite United's lack of Champions League football, Chiesa has made United his top choice for his next move.

The free-scoring winger, who can also play as a central striker, is inside the final year of his current Juve deal.