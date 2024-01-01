Juventus star Locatelli: Arsenal regrets?

Juventus star Manuel Locatelli has expressed his contentment with his decision to stay in Italy.

The 26-year-old has been criticized for choosing Juventus over Arsenal a couple of years ago.

Locatelli, who was a pivotal figure in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, transferred to Juventus from Sassuolo for £20 million, rejecting Arsenal at the time.

“No," replied Locatelli when asked by Tuttosport if he had any regrets.

“But I love watching football, and I like watching their games and I respect their coach, Mikel Arteta.”

Arsenal did go in for Locatelli three years ago, but have likely moved on to other targets.