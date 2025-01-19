Pereira urges Pogba to consider Fulham move

Andreas Pereira has urged former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba to consider joining him at Fulham.

Pogba has been released from his contract at Juventus and can make a playing return in March after having his doping ban slashed from four years to 18 months after a successful appeal last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

In response to a Sky Sports Instagram post asking fans, "Which player should your club sign in January?", Pereira tagged Pogba and added the eyes emoji, encouraging his former teammate to consider Craven Cottage for his next move.

Pogba has been working in Miami to prepare for his return to football.

The Frenchman has offers from around the world, though is believed to favour pursuing his career in Europe.