Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Chelsea make decision over Brighton target Adarabioyo

Pereira urges Pogba to consider Fulham move

Paul Pogba
Pereira urges Pogba to consider Fulham move
Pereira urges Pogba to consider Fulham moveTribalfootball
Andreas Pereira has urged former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba to consider joining him at Fulham.

Pogba has been released from his contract at Juventus and can make a playing return in March after having his doping ban slashed from four years to 18 months after a successful appeal last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In response to a Sky Sports Instagram post asking fans, "Which player should your club sign in January?", Pereira tagged Pogba and added the eyes emoji, encouraging his former teammate to consider Craven Cottage for his next move.

Pogba has been working in Miami to prepare for his return to football.

The Frenchman has offers from around the world, though is believed to favour pursuing his career in Europe.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePogba PaulPereira AndreasFulhamManchester UnitedJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr
Talks begin between Man Utd and Tottenham for Rashford
AC Milan confident as Rashford camp consider four formal proposals