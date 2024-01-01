Juventus prepare bid for Arsenal defender Kiwior

Tribal Football
Juventus are ready to put in a serious offer for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

The left-sided center half, who is a backup at the Emirates Stadium, is a target for new Juve boss Thiago Motta.

Per The Mirror, Arsenal will be seeking a straight fee if they are to lose Kiwior.

However, Juve are hoping to do a cash plus Arthur Melo deal for Polish star Kiwior.

The Gunners will demand around £20 million, as they want to use the money to fund their own transfer moves.

Arthur is one who Arsenal may not even want to sign, given his struggles at Liverpool a year ago.

